Authorities use K9, Air One to arrest suspect, search for another after car chase

JONES, Okla. – Oklahoma County authorities have arrested one suspect and are searching for another who took off on foot after leading police on a short chase.

The chase ended near Indian Meridian and Hefner Road east of Jones.

The driver went through barricades and then crashed at the intersection where he lost the bumper of his car.

He took off on foot when the road ended. Witnesses say the suspect is a bald white man driving a 4-door gold car.

Authorities have called for a K9 and Air One to come search for the suspect.

This is a developing story. We will keep you updated.