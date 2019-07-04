Bodycam video shows chaotic end, suspect tased in Logan Co. chase

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LOGAN COUNTY, Okla. - Two people were arrested after leading a lone deputy on a high speed chase down dark county roads, and finally resulted in one of them being tased.

Ryan Boyster and Ashlyn Ledington are facing drug charges and running from authorities.

It was about 2:30 a.m. when the deputy first saw the yellow Mustang the two were in allegedly swerving into the oncoming lane. When she tried to pull the car over, the driver took off. Throughout the chase, the driver reached speeds over 100mph, and even allegedly turned off the lights in the pitch black county roads.

The vehicle finally came to a stop, and body camera video shows the deputy jump out of the vehicle and shout orders at the people inside to show their hands. Instead they allegedly were throwing drug paraphernalia out the passenger side window.

When the deputy approached and pulled the door open, she tried to put Boyster under arrest, but he allegedly pushed her away and ran before turning around and yelling at her. That's when she deployed the taser, but he still resisted the handcuffs.

"Sounds like they were possibly high on some kind of substance and that makes it harder to take someone into custody because their heart rate is going to be higher, their adrenaline is going to be pumping more," said Logan County Sheriff's Office Sgt. Alex Poe.

The deputy continued yelling orders at Ledington to lie down on the ground, keeping Boyster on the ground until other deputies arrived.