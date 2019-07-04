“He was trying to protect me,” Mother of teenage shooting suspect speaks out

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - On Tuesday, a 16-year-old was arrested after he allegedly shot another teenager during an argument.

On Thursday his mom told News 4 he was trying to protect her during the shooting.

Misty Milsap says it started in the parking lot in front of their apartment.

She claims she was returning from the grocery store when a group started throwing things at her car.

She says that escalated to the point where someone shoved her, and that’s when her son fired the gun.

“He was trying to protect me,” Milsap told News 4. “He`s not a bad kid, never been in trouble, never been arrested, he plays basketball, he`s not a bad kid.”

According to Oklahoma City Police, it was an altercation that led to the shooting.

The police report also says the 14-year-old victim told officers he saw the group of people, but “he was just walking past when it happened.”

Milsap says that's not true, and that he was part of the group that started everything.

Milsap says she didn’t know her son had a gun and she doesn’t know where it came from.

She also says after the shooting her older son took the gun away from his brother.

“His oldest brother tackled him, took the gun from him, and I took the gun. My son didn`t, he didn`t do nothing with it, I took it not my son.”

Milsap told News 4 that’s when she left her apartment and drove to a storm drain where she tossed the gun.

She also told her sons to leave because she wasn't sure what was going to happen.

Milsap says she later decided to tell her sons to come back and to show officers where she tossed the gun.

She believes the shooting wasn’t their fault because she says it was all in self-defense.

“That`s why I had my son come back. I just feel like, why are we running and why are we hiding? We didn`t do nothing wrong,” Milsap said. “We are going to come back, and we are going to get this resolved the right way.”

Milsap says she bailed her son out of jail on Wednesday.