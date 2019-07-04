Made In Oklahoma: Sweet Grilled Ham Sandwiches
OKLAHOMA CITY – If you forgot to make something for your Fourth of July potluck, here’s a delicious recipe that’s quick and easy!
Ingredients (Makes 12 rolled sandwiches)
- 1 package Hawaiian-style sweet rolls
- 16 oz. Package Bar-S sandwich ham, chopped into cubes
- 1 ½ tablespoons Andrews Honey.
- 2 tablespoons unsalted Hiland butter
- 4 slices provolone cheese
- 8 oz. package Hiland colby jack cheese
- 2 tablespoons Garden Club mustard
- ¼ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
Directions
- Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Slice the entire sheet of rolls in half horizontally.
- In a medium skillet, heat Hiland butter over medium heat until bubbling. Add the Andrews Honey and stir into the butter. Add Bar-S ham and cook until ham begins to brown and caramelize. Takes about 8-10 minutes.
- Spread Garden Club mustard on the bottom half. Spread the caramelized Bar-S ham over the lower side of the sandwich and season with freshly ground black pepper. Layer the Hiland cheese over the ham. Cover the Bar-S ham and cheese with the top half of the rolls. Wrap in foil and place in the oven for 10 minutes or until cheese is melted. Slice gently and serve hot.