OKLAHOMA CITY – Oklahoma City Police say they are responding to a fatal car accident on the city’s southeast side.

The crash happened in the 9500 block of SE 149th St. around 4 p.m. Thursday.

Officials say three cars were involved in the crash and one person has died at the scene.

There is no other information available at this time.

This is a developing story. We will keep you updated.