Oklahoma man on the road to recovery after being hit by a car while riding his bike

PONCA CITY, Okla. - "I just remember waking up in the hospital. I don`t remember any of the wreck, I just remember what it felt like and what my bike looked like after I finally got to see it," said Brandon Bradley.

He's describing the moments he woke up in the hospital scared and confused.

"When I finally came to and realized that I was in the hospital I was a little bit angry at first, and then I was just humble that I was still alive," said Bradley.

He says he was biking home from earlier this month but doesn't recall anything else after he rode up to the intersection of 5th and Hartford.

"From what I`ve been told and what the police are telling me, the lady ran a yellow light," he said.

He says he was hit by a car, Ponca City Police confirming the driver did not insurance.

Bradley is now left dealing with constant pain and numerous injuries.

"When they initially before they fixed my nose, my face was sideways, my nose was sideways, my lips weren`t meeting up" he said, "I still have to go to a doctor for my hand, I have to go back for my nose, and they`re gonna pull some of my teeth cause some of them got broke."

What were once simple tasks, are now difficult for him.

"After surgery yesterday, I was trying to figure out how do I go to sleep. I can`t lay on my side I can`t lay down cause it just drains, blood clots and stuff in the back of my throat it`s just horrible," he said.

Police say they will decide if charges need to be filed once they complete this investigation.

For now, Bradley is in awe that he lived to tell his story.

"Thank God for my faith in God, thank God for Him. He gave me a second chance at life. He gave me a new perspective on life."

If you would like to help you can donate here.