Purple Heart veterans ride in parade despite stolen trailer

EDMOND, Okla. – A group of Purple Heart veterans was still able to ride in the Liberty Fest parade after their trailer was stolen, thanks to a man who lent them his trailer.

“Anytime you`re violated like that, it just makes you mad,” Boyd Barclay, a Purple Heart veteran, told News 4.

That was back in May when Boyd Barclay first told News 4 about their parade trailer that was stolen. It’s been part of countless parades for 20 years.

“It’s gone. There’s not anything we can do about it,” Barclay said. “We’re disappointed because we can’t have it here today.”

However, when James Reed found out about what happened, he stepped in to make sure the group could still ride in Edmond’s Liberty Fest parade on the 4th of July.

“I was just surprised, really, and shocked that somebody would take a trailer that says purple heart on it. I mean these are our heroes,”

So, he had to make sure they could ride in the parade on America’s birthday, a country they fought for. That’s why he lent them his trailer.

“We knew we’d be here for some reason and people like James and David help,” Barclay said.

David Howell, with Ace Moving and Storage, assembled the original trailer and was holding it on his property for the veterans.

“Moved it to my yard, locked it behind a fence and somebody needed it more than I did. So, it’s terrible. It’s sad,” Howell said.

So now, he’s trying to raise money to make them a new one.

“We appreciate people like David and James who managed to come forward and help us,” Barclay said.

If you’d like to donate, call 405-414-6570.