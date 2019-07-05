× 27-year-old woman dies after falling into pool at Turner Falls

DAVIS, Okla. – An accident at a popular spot in Davis led to the death of a woman from India.

Officials with the Davis Police Department said they were called to the swimming area at Turner Falls Park following an accident on Wednesday afternoon.

Investigators say a woman and three friends slipped off a ledge and went into the water. The group fell into a section of the pool where swimming is not permitted.

Bystanders were able to save three people, but could not reach the woman. Sadly, she did not resurface.

The Chickasaw Lighthorse Dive Team recovered the body of the 27-year-old woman who was from India but had been living in the Dallas area.