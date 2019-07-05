Fireworks may be to blame for metro house fire

Posted 6:27 am, July 5, 2019, by

OKLAHOMA CITY – Firefighters say fireworks may be to blame for a house fire in the metro.

Around 2:30 a.m. on Friday, firefighters were called to a house fire near N.W. 164th and Portland Ave.

When crews arrived on the scene, they could see flames coming from the attic of the home. Fortunately, they were able to get the fire under control quickly.

Investigators say it looks like the fire started due to improperly disposed of fireworks.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.