Fireworks may be to blame for metro house fire

OKLAHOMA CITY – Firefighters say fireworks may be to blame for a house fire in the metro.

Around 2:30 a.m. on Friday, firefighters were called to a house fire near N.W. 164th and Portland Ave.

When crews arrived on the scene, they could see flames coming from the attic of the home. Fortunately, they were able to get the fire under control quickly.

Investigators say it looks like the fire started due to improperly disposed of fireworks.