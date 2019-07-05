Grassroots Baseball showcasing the love of America’s game

OKLAHOMA CITY – If you love America’s game, you won’t want to miss out on a new book.

Jeff Idelson and Jean Fruth co-founded Grassroots Baseball as a way to promote and celebrate the amateur game around the globe, with the growing interest and participation at the youngest levels.

Grassroots Baseball is currently on a Route 55 Tour and putting on events throughout the area.

On Saturday, Grassroots Baseball will be at the Oklahoma City Dodgers game. Johnny Bench will also be there assisting with a youth clinic at the ballpark for underprivileged kids and will throw out the first pitch.

Jeff, Jean, and Johnny will all be signing books at the game as well. The first pitch will be thrown out at 7:05 p.m.