Man charged in connection to girlfriend’s murder facing additional charges

PONCA CITY, Okla. – A man who has been charged in the death of his girlfriend is facing additional charges.

In April, the Ponca City Police Department received a call that there was a body of a woman in an apartment in Ponca City.

Investigators arrived at the scene and found the body of 20-year-old Brittney Kayleen Adams.

During the investigation, detectives spoke with Adams’ boyfriend, William Overland.

Overland had been arrested for unrelated Kay County warrants that day. Overland told detectives that he and Adams had gotten into a fight on April 3, and the fight ended up being physical.

Overland admitted to hitting Adams several times and leaving her in the apartment, where she was found dead less than two weeks later.

Overland was ultimately charged with one count of second-degree murder for the case.

However, he is now facing additional charges.

According to the Kay News Cow, Overland is accused of activating the sprinkler system in a housing area of the Kay County Detention Center. According to an affidavit obtained by the site, Overland was placed in isolation after the incident but he damaged the sprinkler system in isolation as well.

Online court records show Overland has been charged with two counts of injuring a public building.