Man drowns after jumping from boat at Lake Altus

KIOWA COUNTY, Okla. – Authorities say a man has died at an Oklahoma hospital after jumping from a boat into a lake in Kiowa County.

Just before 12 p.m. on July 4, emergency crews were called to the North Shore swim area of Lake Altus.

Investigators learned that a boat was pulling up to the swim beach when 56-year-old Robert Kollasch jumped off the boat into about five feet of water. However, he didn’t resurface.

Bystanders were able to pull Kollasch from the water and attempted to resuscitate him until paramedics arrived.

Kollasch was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.