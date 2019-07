× Man’s body recovered from Oklahoma lake

LAWTON, Okla. – Authorities have identified a man who drowned at an Oklahoma lake while celebrating the Fourth of July.

Around 6:25 a.m. on July 4, officers with the Lawton Police Department were called to Lake Ellsworth on a possible drowning.

Several hours later, crews recovered a man’s body from the lake.

The victim has been identified as 21-year-old Fernando Esparza. So far, no other information has been released.