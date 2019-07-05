Murder case moves forward against two charged in man’s drug overdose death

OSAGE COUNTY, Okla. – Two people who have been charged in connection with an Oklahoma man’s overdose death will be back in court later this month.

Shandi Deboard and Jason Herman are both charged with the first-degree murder of 22-year-old Christopher Urban, who overdosed in February of 2016.

According to court documents, he met people in a home in Osage County, where “Shandi Deboard and Jason Herman brought a substantial quantity of methamphetamines.”

When he didn’t come home that night, Chris’ mother, Lisa Urban, called his phone.

“His girlfriend answered the phone and was crying, and saying that Chris wasn’t breathing,” Lisa said.

He died at a nearby hospital. However, the case didn’t end there.

Deputies said that's because this was unlike many other overdose investigations.

"Most of the time, it's virtually impossible to find and locate the individual that provided the drugs," said Osage County Deputy Justin Kline. "In this particular case, we had several witnesses."

The affidavit states, "Jason Herman admitted to bringing pure methamphetamine to the residence and providing Chris Urban with methamphetamine hours before he died," and that Deboard said to witnesses, "'Oh my God, I killed him' and 'I'm to blame for Chris Urban's death.'"

After Urban's death, deputies said the two fled.

"We were able to discover how they got away from the house, where they hid, who they called to come pick them up, and then where they fled to afterwards," Kling said.

Even if they never intended for him to die, deputies said the two are guilty of murder because Urban died as a result of the other felony they allegedly committed, giving him the meth.

Deboard and Herman pleaded not guilty to the charge.

According to online court records, Deboard is scheduled for a status conference on July 11. Herman's next court date is set for July 19.