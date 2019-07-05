Norman police investigating after pedestrian hit by train
NORMAN, Okla. – Authorities say an accident involving a train blocked several intersections in Norman on Friday morning.
Shortly after 7 a.m. on Friday, officials with the Norman Police Department were called to an accident involving a train and a pedestrian at the railroad crossing at Acres St.
As a result, the railroad crossings at Acres, Gray, Main and Eufaula were all blocked. Drivers are encouraged to find an alternate route as the investigation continues.
At this point, the pedestrian’s condition has not been released.
35.222567 -97.439478