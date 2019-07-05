× Norman police investigating after pedestrian hit by train

NORMAN, Okla. – Authorities say an accident involving a train blocked several intersections in Norman on Friday morning.

Shortly after 7 a.m. on Friday, officials with the Norman Police Department were called to an accident involving a train and a pedestrian at the railroad crossing at Acres St.

As a result, the railroad crossings at Acres, Gray, Main and Eufaula were all blocked. Drivers are encouraged to find an alternate route as the investigation continues.

HAPPENING NOW: NPD is responding to a collision involving a train & pedestrian at the Acres St RR crossing. The RR crossings at Acres St, Gray St, Main St, & Eufaula St are currently blocked. Please utilize an alternate route. Further info will be released as it is available. — Norman Police (@normanokpd) July 5, 2019

At this point, the pedestrian’s condition has not been released.