NYPD officers pay for groceries of woman accused of shoplifting at Whole Foods

NEW YORK — A group of NYPD officers from the Strategic Response Group jumped into action to help a woman accused of shoplifting at a Whole Foods on Thursday.

The woman was being held by security because she had food in her bag she hadn't paid for, according to a New Yorker who captured the moment and shared it on Twitter. The distraught woman can be seen at checkout surrounded by three officers.

"When the NYPD showed up, they paid for her food," he tweeted.

This woman was being held by security.

She had food in her bag she didn’t pay for.

When the NYPD showed up, they paid for her food. Happy 4th…! #July4th #FourthOfJuly #NYPD pic.twitter.com/zWHV1Fn1Wg — paul bozymowski (@pboz) July 4, 2019

"It was nice to be able to witness a genuine act of kindness," he later tweeted.

NYPD Chief of Department Terence Monahan took a moment to thank the trio of officers.

"Cops like Lt. Sojo and Officers Cuevas and Rivera of the Strategic Response Group are the kind-hearted cops who quietly do good deeds for New Yorkers in need. My thanks to @pboz for highlighting the often unnoticed."