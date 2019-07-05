Officials: Child taken to hospital after getting into backyard pool

OKLAHOMA CITY – Officials say a child was taken to an Oklahoma City hospital after getting into a backyard pool on Friday morning.

Around 10:30 a.m. on Friday, emergency crews were called to a possible drowning at a home near S.W. 53rd and May Ave.

Officials with the Oklahoma City Fire Department say a child jumped into a pool at the home and began to struggle. A bystander was able to pull the child to safety before emergency crews arrived on the scene.

The victim was taken to a local hospital in fair condition.