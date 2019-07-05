Officials: Child taken to hospital after getting into backyard pool

Posted 11:38 am, July 5, 2019, by

OKLAHOMA CITY – Officials say a child was taken to an Oklahoma City hospital after getting into a backyard pool on Friday morning.

Around 10:30 a.m. on Friday, emergency crews were called to a possible drowning at a home near S.W. 53rd and May Ave.

Officials with the Oklahoma City Fire Department say a child jumped into a pool at the home and began to struggle. A bystander was able to pull the child to safety before emergency crews arrived on the scene.

The victim was taken to a local hospital in fair condition.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.