Officials: Partially burned, beaten body found in Oklahoma cemetery

PITTSBURG COUNTY, Okla. – A murder investigation is underway after a man’s body that was burned and beaten was found in a cemetery.

Investigators say a man’s body was found badly beaten and partially burned in the Red Oaks Cemetery in Pittsburg County, near McAlester.

Authorities say the man was between 40 and 55-years-old. He was wearing pajamas and a gold wedding band.

At this point, he has not been identified.