Oklahoma City firefighters respond to 18 fire calls started by fireworks

OKLAHOMA CITY – While many families were celebrating the Fourth of July, illegal fireworks displays were causing trouble for Oklahoma City firefighters.

Between 9:40 p.m. on July 4 and 5:32 a.m. on July 5, Oklahoma City firefighters responded to 18 fires related to fireworks.

Officials say most of the fires were either grass fires or trash fires, but fire crews responded to one home that was on fire due to improperly disposed of fireworks.

According to the Oklahoma City Fire Department, buying, selling or using fireworks in Oklahoma City limits is illegal. Sparklers, snakes, bottle rockets and all other fireworks are included in the ban.

The ban applies to all private and public property in Oklahoma City including parks, lakes and areas along the Oklahoma River.

Those who violate the ordinances are subject to fines between $178 and $500.

Last year, more than $10,000 in citations were issued and approximately 500 pounds of fireworks were confiscated.