One killed in double stabbing at Oklahoma City hotel
OKLAHOMA CITY – Officials say one woman is dead following a double stabbing on Friday morning.
Shortly before 9 a.m. on Friday, emergency crews were called to a stabbing at the Oak Tree Inn & Suites, located in the 1200 block of S. Meridian.
When investigators arrived at the scene, they realized that two people had been stabbed.
Authorities say one woman died as a result of her injuries, while another was rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.
One man was taken into custody.