One killed in double stabbing at Oklahoma City hotel

Posted 1:06 pm, July 5, 2019, by

OKLAHOMA CITY – Officials say one woman is dead following a double stabbing on Friday morning.

Shortly before 9 a.m. on Friday, emergency crews were called to a stabbing at the Oak Tree Inn & Suites, located in the 1200 block of S. Meridian.

When investigators arrived at the scene, they realized that two people had been stabbed.

Authorities say one woman died as a result of her injuries, while another was rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.

One man was taken into custody.

 

 

