Police identify woman found shot to death in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – Officials are releasing more information about a double shooting that killed one woman earlier this week.

Around 2:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Oklahoma City officers were called to a shooting near N.E. 16th and Martin Luther King Blvd.

“It was like eight gunshots. It was like ‘pow pow pow pow!’ then there was like three more after that, and then you could hear police sirens like five minutes after,” Christian Hill, a neighbor, told News 4.

When officers got to the scene, they realized that a woman had been shot to death.

“A short time later we received a call from OU Medical Center that another person had shown up there that had also been shot at the same scene,” said MSgt. Gary Knight, with the Oklahoma City Police Department.

Authorities have since identified the victims.

Officials say 32-year-old Rebecca Roman was found dead at the scene, while 30-year-old Marcus Oakes was treated and released for his injuries at a local hospital.

So far, there have been no arrests in the case.

If you have any information, call the Homicide Tip Line at (405)297-1200.