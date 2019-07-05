Police investigating death of man found in Sand Springs parking lot

SAND SPRINGS, Okla. – Investigators in Sand Springs are trying to figure out what killed a man after his body was found in a local parking lot.

Around 6 a.m. on July 4, officers with the Sand Springs Police Department were initially called to a parking lot near Charles Page Blvd. and Adams Rd. after a man was found unconscious.

According to FOX 23, bystanders attempted to perform CPR on the man until paramedics arrived on the scene. When the fire department got there, they pronounced the man dead.

“He had no state-issued identification, but he did have some paperwork and a bookbag that he was carrying that had his name written down,” said Lt. Jody Fogleman, with the Sand Springs Police Department.

Investigators say a bicycle was found near the man’s body, but say it didn’t show any signs that it had been in an accident or hit by a car.

It will be up to the Oklahoma State Medical Examiner’s Office to determine exactly how the man died.

In the meantime, officers say they will be looking at nearby surveillance footage to see if they can generate any clues about his death.