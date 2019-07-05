Teenager cited after crashing into side of Oklahoma elementary school

TULSA, Okla. – An Oklahoma teenager was treated for minor injuries after crashing into an elementary school early Friday morning.

Around 4:30 a.m. on Friday, Tulsa police received a 911 call about a driver walking away from the scene of a crash. Another bystander also called police and waited with the driver for emergency crews to arrive at the scene.

Investigators say the teenager was speeding and ran through a stop sign. At that point, the teen’s Chevy Tahoe crashed through a chainlink fence before it hit the side of McKinley Elementary School.

The Tahoe suffered extensive damage to the front end, but did not cause a lot of damage to the building.

Authorities say the teenager will face several citations for running a stop sign, being out past curfew and leaving the scene of an accident.