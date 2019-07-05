Trooper wives make a blanket to go to every child in long-term foster care

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

"We all just sat out there, and that's how we got to know each other so well, is kind of have little tailgates and sit out there for hours,” said Nikki Kinsler co-founder of Oklahoma Trooper Spouses.

Everyone can watch Kinsler's husband in the line of duty on A&E show Live PD, but it's not all entertainment for those at home.

"We want to make sure we are establishing connections within different communities with different spouses before any tragedy arises," she said.

That's why a group of more than 200 women came together in 2016 to start Oklahoma Trooper Spouses. One of the ways they connect is through fundraising efforts.

"A lot of these kids come into custody without any clothes, without any possessions and they're already undergoing such a traumatic event a big life change that, if there's anything that we can do to make that transition just a little bit easier,” Kinsler said.

Through donations and volunteers, the Oklahoma Trooper Spouses handmade more than 700 blankets so each long-term foster child could have a sense of comfort.

"I hope that it gives them a little hope that things are getting brighter up ahead and that there are people in the community that care for them. There are people in the community that want to see them succeed and want to see reunification if they can be safe and that there's a light at the end of the tunnel,” Kinsler said.

They're a group of women wanting every child to feel loved.

There are still 150 blankets left and given to any child who wants one.