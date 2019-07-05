× Troopers: Wrong-way crash claims 3 lives on I-40 in Custer County

CUSTER COUNTY, Okla. – Troopers say three people are dead following a wrong-way crash along I-40.

Around 2 a.m. on Friday, troopers with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol were called to I-40, just west of Weatherford.

Investigators say a 2012 Honda Crosstour, driven by 68-year-old Ronald Moore, was heading eastbound in the westbound lanes of I-40. In fact, officials say Moore had driven at least 12 miles in the wrong direction.

A Custer County deputy was attempting to stop the wrong way driver. The deputy was traveling in the eastbound lanes with its emergency lights on and had a spotlight on the wrong way driver.

Just west of Weatherford, the driver collided with a 2018 Dodge Journey.

Officials say the driver and passenger in the Dodge Journey both died from injuries they sustained in the crash. Their identities have not been released, but officials say both were from California.

Moore also died from injuries he sustained in the crash.

According to the trooper’s accident report, Moore was driving under the influence at the time of the crash.