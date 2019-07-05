Two drown during holiday week at Turner Falls

Turner Falls, Davis

DAVIS, Okla.- Two people drowned at Turner Falls this week.

On Friday police say they responded to call for help at the Blue Hole after a man went under but did not resurface.

Reports are that the man was standing on a ledge when he slipped and fell.

This is the second drowning at Turner Falls this week.

On Wednesday, a 27-year old woman drowned after she and three others fell into a pool where swimming is prohibited.

The City of Davis announced earlier this year lifeguards would not be hired for the summer.

