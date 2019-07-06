× 2-month-old Oklahoma baby in ICU; parents arrested

JOHNSTON CO., Okla. – The Johnston County Sheriff’s Office says they have arrested the parents of a 2-month-old baby for child abuse after the boy was found unresponsive and flown to an Oklahoma City ICU.

Deputies say they were called to Mercy hospital in Tishomingo after an unresponsive two-month-old boy was brought in.

“The infant was displaying signs of abuse,” said the sheriff’s office.

Undersheriff Gary Dodd conducted interviews with the mother, Lindsay Wolff, and father, Christopher Hairell as well as hospital staff caring for the child.

Officials then arrested Wolff and Hairell on Child Abuse and Domestic Violence in the presence of a minor child “based upon the severe injuries, which obviously resulted from abuse and/or neglect, and interviews conducted.”

Both Wolff and Hairell were transported to the Johnston County Jail, where they both remain. Bond is unclear at this time.

