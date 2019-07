× 4-year-old drowns at Lake Murray

LOVE CO., Okla. – Officials are now investigating after a 4-year-old boy drowned at Lake Murray Saturday afternoon.

Officers say the boy was jumping from the shore into the water with his cousins.

The victim resurfaced but not breathing & unconscious.

Family attempted to resuscitate the boy, but they were unsuccessful.

