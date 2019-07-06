Ardmore Police search for a sex offender who failed to register

ARDMORE, Okla. – Ardmore officials are searching for a man who is charged with failure to register as a sex offender.

Kevin F. Miranda, 32, got out of prison in April 2019 for failing to register and still has never registered with law enforcement.

Miranda told authorities he was living at 721 Roff St. NE in Ardmore, but police have not been able to contact him.

Miranda was convicted of Second Degree Rape of a 14-year-old female in April 2007. He was given a three-year sentence and has to register as a sex offender for life.

Miranda is described as a light-skinned black male, 5’8″ tall and 180 pounds.

He has several distinct tattoos, including “A-Town” above his eyebrow and “580” on his cheek. He also has “Kurupt” and “only” on his forearms. He also has several other tattoos.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, please call Ardmore Police at 580-223-1212 or Investigations at 580-221-2576, or contact your nearest law enforcement agency.