BREAKING: Thunder Trade Paul George to the Los Angeles Clippers

ESPN reports the Oklahoma City Thunder have traded all-star forward Paul George to the Los Angeles Clippers. Adrian Wojnarowski reports that George went to the Thunder within the last few days and requested a trade to the Clippers. That after free agent Kawhi Leonard contacted George about joining forces with the Clippers.

ESPN reports the the Thunder will get young point guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, forward Danilo Gallinari, four unprotected first round picks, one protected first round pic, two pick swaps.

The shocking announcement hit Thunder players too. Patrick Patterson tweeted, “Wow. It actually happened. Haha.”

No word on when/if the Thunder will meet the media to discuss the move.