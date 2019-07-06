Guthrie gearing up for yearly fireworks show downtown

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GUTHRIE, Okla. - Fireworks are a sound we’ve become accustomed around the 4th of July, but for the one Oklahoma town, it’s a newer tradition.

“In Guthrie, we hadn’t had fireworks in years,” said Heady Coleman, Red Brick Nights team member.

Other than citizens shooting off their own fireworks, the town of Guthrie didn’t have an official display for decades. Something Calvin Hoover, owner of Fireworkz A’ Poppin’, wanted to change.

“The first year started off with about 8,000. Last year, they said there was about 20,000 people in town,” Hoover said.

For the last four years, all the proceeds made at Hoover’s stand go directly to a fireworks show for the town, a part of Red Brick Night’s July celebration.

“When I grew up, when we’d have fireworks it was a big deal. Everybody’s families coming together and sitting and watching the fireworks was a really big deal. So, to see that now, for my kids to be able to come with us and watch fireworks in downtown Guthrie, is a really cool thing and I think everyone feels the same,” Coleman said.

Tens of thousands of dollars are donated to put on a show that lasts nearly 45 minutes. But Hoover said he isn’t in it for the glory.

“It’s cool to come out of the stadium and see people smiling and having a good time after the show,” Hoover said. “The more you do for the community, the better off the community is.”

A tradition the community hopes to sizzle on for many years to come.

“We want to continue for it to grow.,” Coleman said.

“I don’t like a lot of recognition. We just enjoy doing what we do,” Hoover said.

Red Brick Nights in downtown Guthrie is a monthly get together full of music, food, and shopping.

It’ll start Saturday at 5 p.m. and Hoover’s fireworks will close out the night around 10 o’clock.