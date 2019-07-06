Oklahoma City fans react to Paul George trade

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - The Oklahoma City Thunder trading Paul George to the Los Angeles Clippers caught everybody by surprise. When word came out that George actually requested the trade, so fans thought that was a worse betrayal than Kevin Durant leaving in free agency. "With Kevin Durant leaving in free agency it`s to get a ring, and for the money," Thunder fan Josh Milleson told News 4. "Asking to be traded is more of a slap in the face to the city I think."

Thunder fans have seen a lot of stars come through the doors of Chesapeake Energy Arena only to leave town. James Harden was traded to Houston, Durant joined Golden State in free agency, and it's George taking his talents to LA. It looks like OKC is on the verge of a full rebuild, but not all fans thinks that's the worst thing that could happen. "The Thunder have been bounced in the first round the past three years," Thunder fan Collin O'Grady said. "Now we have some good assets, a lot of first round draft picks, I think it`s time to move on and rebuild."

This can be a reality of sports, and for some fans it's hard not to take it personal. “I don’t know why they can’t stick with a team and try to build that team. Build a city, the city supports them, loves them," Milleson said. "They act like they love the city, then they just ask for a trade to go somewhere else.”

Other fans say they can't fault George for doing what he thinks is in his best interest. “I’m going to still play with him on 2K, I’m going to still wear his jersey, I’ll still follow him, and we are going to roll with him wherever he goes,” Demontez Fisher told News 4.