Paul George Says Goodbye to OKC and Russell Westbrook

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Nearly 24 hours after being traded to the Los Angeles Clippers, Paul George said his goodbyes to OKC, the Thunder, and Russell Westbrook.

George wrote a lengthy post on Instagram saying, "Thank you Oklahoma for 2 great years, you took me in as one of your own from the day I touched down. Thank you to the fans who make representing those 3 letters mean something. Thank you to Sam and Clay for being the best management a franchise and player could ask for. Thank you to the friends within the organization that took care of my family and I whenever we needed help. The picture shown is a bond that can’t be broken I truly loved and enjoyed the race from start to finish. Thank you OKLAHOMA! You already know what it is @russwest44! Love brodie!"

Despite the questions about how the trade impacts Russell Westbrook, he quickly replied to the post saying, "Love Brodie!! You know what it is! 🏁💯"