Spencer Police search for suspect after Friday night drive-by shooting

July 6, 2019

SPENCER, Okla. – Spencer Police are still searching for the suspect in last night’s drive-by shooting.

Officials were called to the scene near NE 46th and Douglas just before 9 p.m. Friday night.

Spencer Chief of Police told News 4 it was a drive-by shooting and one victim was shot in the leg.

The victim was transported to a local hospital by a neighbor and is expected to be ok.

Spencer Police say they are looking for two men driving a blue pickup with a horse trailer attached.

