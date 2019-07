× Sulphur PD investigating murder-suicide

SULPHUR, Okla. – Sulphur police are investigating what they believe to be a murder-suicide that occurred early Saturday afternoon.

Sulphur Police Chief David Shores tells News 4 a male chased the woman he was living with through a neighbor’s house and shot her in the back of the head.

He then turned the gun on himself. Both the victim and the suspect were 55.

There is no other information at this time.