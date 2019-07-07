× 4-year-old drowns after disappearing from home near Lake Eufaula

EUFAULA, Okla. – A child has been pronounced dead after she disappeared from a home along a popular lake.

Around 11:10 a.m. on Sunday, emergency crews were called to Sandy Bass 1 on Lake Eufaula following a possible drowning.

According to a report by the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, a 4-year-old girl disappeared from a home near the lake.

Two hours later, crews found the child’s body about 20 feet from the shoreline of Lake Eufaula.

Sadly, she was pronounced dead.