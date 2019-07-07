Authorities: 4 drown in Oklahoma over past week

OKLAHOMA CITY – Authorities say a young Oklahoma City boy, two men and a woman have all drowned in separate incidents in Oklahoma over the last week.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says a 4-year-old boy drowned Saturday at Lake Murray, about 113 miles south of Oklahoma City. He wasn’t identified.

Authorities in Davis say a 27-year-old woman from North Texas died on Wednesday when she slipped from a ledge and didn’t resurface at Turner Falls, about 70 miles south of Oklahoma City. A 39-year-old man is also believed to have drowned at that popular tourist destination after disappearing on Friday. They haven’t been identified.

Troopers say Robert Leo Kollasch of Austin, Texas, died on Thursday while swimming in Lake Altus, about 110 miles southwest of Oklahoma City.