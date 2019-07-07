Brad Dalke Breaks Down His Ties To OU, His Plans For Pro Golf And More

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Brad Dalke recently wrapped up his college career, and an unprecedented run of success with OU's men's golf program.

Dalke helped the Sooners win a national title in 2017, and made the match play rounds at the national title four straight yaers.

He and teammate Blaine Hale are the only two collegiate golfers ever to make match play during their entire college career.

Dalke is currently in the process of turning pro, and trying to get on the PGA tour.

Check out the video above to hear Dalke discuss his deep Sooner connections, his plans for pro golf and the impact his class left on OU golf.