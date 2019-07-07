Drew Edmondson, Steve Russell talk presidential candidates, situation with Iran

OKLAHOMA CITY – The Flashpoint crew caught up with a couple of high-profile veterans on this Fourth of July weekend.

Drew Edmondson, a Vietnam veteran, and Steve Russell, a retired colonel in the U.S. Army, joined the Flashpoint crew to discuss the political spectrum right now.

Edmondson says he is working on a lot of different projects, including working with federal organizations to stop animal cruelty across the country.

Russell says he is serving with his church and is speaking at events around the country.

Edmondson, who was a part of the settlement with tobacco companies years ago, spoke a bit about the ongoing opioid trial.

In the second segment, Russell and Edmondson spoke about their choices for the upcoming presidential election.

Russell spoke about his opinion on the situation with Iran, and whether the United States has overstepped its boundaries.

In the final segment, Russell spoke about the chances of a Democrat beating President Donald Trump next election.

