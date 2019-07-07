Family members searching for Collinsville man who has been missing since late June

COLLINSVILLE, Okla. – Family members are asking for help finding a Collinsville man who hasn’t been seen since late last month.

Officials with the OKCM Search and Rescue team tell FOX 23 that they are searching for 35-year-old Thai Yang.

Loved ones say Yang disappeared from his Collinsville home on June 29 and hasn’t been seen or heard from since. They say they are concerned because Yang has a learning disability, and they worry that he may not know how to ask for help.

“He likes his walks, so like I said, it’s not unusual for him to take a walk but he usually comes back,” said Una Montanez, Yang’s sister.

Yang’s sister says she doesn’t believe that he has any money, food or water with him. She says he is likely going to try to seek shelter, but says he tries to keep to himself and struggles to communicate.

“We’ve been searching every day. I’ve been checking Facebook. I’m just at a loss, I don’t know what else to do to bring him back home,” Montanez said.

He was last seen wearing a hoodie, jeans and sneakers.

If you have seen Yang, call 911 or the Collinsville Police Department at (918) 371-1000.