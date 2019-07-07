× Former OSU Star Matthew Wolff Wins 3M Open

Matthew Wolff made just his third professional start at the 3M Open, but he closed as if he’d played on the PGA Tour for years.

Wolff fired a ridiculous 62 in the third round to catapult himself to the top of the leaderboard. Wolff’s 62 tied the course record for TPC Twin Cities. And entering the final round, Wolff was the youngest leader in a tournament after 54 holes since 1983.

But the final round brought fireworks. Wolff shot a 65. He had five birdies and just one bogey. On 18, Bryson DeChambeau hit the fifth eagle of the final round to give him a one shot lead at 20 under. Wolff was in the final group of the day directly behind DeChambeau. Wolff landed his approach on the skirt of the green on 18 leaving him a lengthy eagle putt.

But just like he did in the national championship at OSU, Wolff drained it to win his first PGA Tour event at -21. Wolff became just the third person ever to win an NCAA event and PGA Tour event in the same year joining Ben Crenshaw and Tiger Woods.

With the win, Wolff wins more than a million dollars, a total exemption for next season on tour and locks in spots for the 2020 Masters, PGA Championship and The Players as well.

Wolff still plans to play in the John Deere Classic next week.