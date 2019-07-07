Game wardens discover fishermen using illegal shocking equipment

KIAMICHI RIVER, Okla. – Game wardens in southeastern Oklahoma made a shocking discovery when investigating two fishing boats.

Early Saturday morning, game wardens spotted two boats that appeared to be fishing with illegal shocking equipment on the Kiamichi River.

After noticing strange behavior from the fishermen, the game wardens waited for them at a nearby boat landing.

When they found the fishermen, the game wardens discovered an illegal electrofishing device, wire leads and 10 catfish that had been shocked.

Following the investigation, authorities say the fishermen are facing multiple charges.