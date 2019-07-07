Johnny Bench Back In Oklahoma, Catches First Pitch

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Binger native and baseball hall of famer Johnny Bench was back in Oklahoma on Saturday, July 6.

The Cincinnati Reds legend held a clinic for youth baseball players, and caught the first pitch before the Oklahoma City Dodgers game.

It's customary to throw out the first pitch, but since Bench was a catcher he decided to catch the pitch instead.

Bench also helped promote a book, and signed autographs while he was at Bricktown Ballpark on Saturday.

Check out the video above to see Johnny catch the first pitch, and hear about how he still stays connected to Binger in the video above.