One man dead after a Sunday morning shooting in Stillwater

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STILLWATER - A Sunday morning shooting ends with one man dead and another behind bars. Around 1:45 am Sunday morning Stillwater police responded to a gas station near 6th and Perkins where they found the victim, 23-year-old Jared Roybal with a gun shot wound to his neck. He was transported to the hospital where he later died from his injuries. Police say the shooting happened two miles away at a trailer park, and that it started as an argument.

Aaron Cain lives in the trailer park. He says he was hanging out with Roybal when someone kept driving a motorcycle around the neighborhood making a lot of noise. He says they went outside to confront the driver, then followed him down the street, and that's when it happened. "They said two words as they drove off right there, and they said two words when we pulled up," Cain said. "I don`t know if they were thinking he was reaching for a weapon when he was reaching for a door handle. I mean literally, just looking over, it looked like a black cat blew up on his shoulder."

Cain says after Roybal was shot he drove him to the gas station to get help. This all happened with Roybal's younger brother in the car. "Me and his little brother, I had to pull him over to the passenger side and tell his 16-year-old brother to hold him down and put pressure on it," Roybal said. He was crying hysterically."

Police say their suspect is 29-year-old Darwin Lonestar Marcel Doyal. He was arrested Sunday for murder and booked into the Stillwater PD jail. Cain says he's glad they caught the suspect, but he still doesn't understand why this happened. "By the looks of it, it was pure just, I really don`t know," Cain said. "He said one word, he looked up and decided, you know it`s like, I don`t understand why they shot him."