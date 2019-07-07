× Stillwater police investigate Sunday morning shooting

STILLWATER, Okla. – Stillwater police responded to a reported shooting just before 2 a.m. Sunday morning.

Officers arrived on scene at a convenience store near East 6th and South Perkins Rd where a man had a gunshot wound to the neck.

The victim was transported to the Stillwater Medical Center in critical condition.

After investigation, officials believe the victim was transported to the convenience store after being shot in the 3200 block of E. Raintree.

Police have one suspect that has been detained as they continue with the investigation.

Stillwater Police Department is asking anyone with additional information to call 405-372-4171.