Tonkawa residents urged to conserve water

TONKAWA, Okla. – Although we’ve seen a lot of rainfall this year, one community is urging its citizens to conserve water.

On Sunday, officials with the Tonkawa Police Department announced that it was telling residents to conserve water immediately.

Officials said that water levels in town were reaching “critically low levels,” adding that the issue has not been fixed.

Residents are being told to avoid running water through sinks, showers, sprinklers, pools, washing machines and dishwashers.