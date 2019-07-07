× Two arrested after fiery crash in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – Authorities say two people were arrested after a chase ended in a fiery crash in Oklahoma City.

Just before 1 a.m. on Sunday, officers attempted to stop a car near S.E. 70th and High.

The chase didn’t last long as police actually called off the chase before the crash took place. The vehicle crashed into a tree after taking too sharp of a turn and burst into flames.

Both of the people in the vehicle were arrested, and no injuries were reported.