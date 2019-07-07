Woman reportedly leaves puppy in hot car to enter park where dogs aren’t permitted

AUSTIN, Texas – A woman was arrested Thursday for reportedly leaving her puppy locked in a car in 90 degree heat, KXAN reported.

Austin police were called to Bob Wentz Park to reports of a puppy locked in someone’s car.

The park intern who called police told them the suspect, identified as 41-year-old Coralia Gomez, tried to bring her dog into part of the park where pets are not permitted. According to KXAN, the intern said Gomez returned moments later without the dog.

The white lab puppy was seen in the back of a Dodge Ram by that same intern, police said; the intern had gone to the parking lot to find out what Gomez did with the dog.

Police said the puppy was shaking, panting and trying to hide from the sun under the driver’s seat when they arrived. The broke a window, removed the puppy and put it in an air-conditioned vehicle with water. One officer said it was 91 degrees outside the vehicle and over 100 degrees inside it.

Gomez returned to the parking lot over an hour after her encounter with the park intern, KXAN reported. When she got in her car and attempted to leave, police said they pulled her over.

According to police, Gomez said somebody broke into her car and stole her dog, and that she had only been away for about 20 minutes.

Once in custody, police said Gomez claimed she didn’t understand English. She is facing charges of cruelty to animals.