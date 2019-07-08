7-Eleven stores to celebrate ‘7-Eleven Day’ with free Icy drinks

OKLAHOMA CITY – Temperatures are really making it feel like summer around the Sooner State, but a local convenience store is giving customers a sweet way to cool off.

On Thursday, central Oklahoma 7-Eleven stores will be celebrating ‘7-Eleven Day’ with a free offer for customers.

Between 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. on July 11, customers can pick up a free 12-ounce Icy Drink at any central Oklahoma 7-Eleven location while supplies last.

The drinks are limited to one per customer per visit.

To find your nearest location, click here.