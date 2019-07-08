Authorities investigating deadly accident along Lake Eufaula

PITTSBURG COUNTY, Okla. – Authorities are investigating a deadly accident on an Oklahoma lake.

According to a report by the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, 64-year-old William Trotter was riding a Kawasaki jet ski northbound along the shoreline of Sunset Shores along Lake Eufaula.

However, investigators say Trotter struck a tree and was thrown from the watercraft.

Officials say Trotter was found floating face down and was brought to the shore by witnesses.

Sadly, he was pronounced dead at the scene from head injuries.

Authorities say they are still investigating what led to the accident.